May steps down as Conservative leader

World
June 07, 18:14 UTC+3

Theresa May will remain as Acting Tory leader until her successor has been announced

© REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

LONDON, June 7. /TASS/. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May has officially resigned as leader of the ruling Conservative Party, the press release, published by the Parliamentary 1922 Committee on Thursday, reads. The committee is comprised of Tory backbenchers, who decide the issues of electing or replacing the leader of the Conservatives.

"Theresa May will remain as Acting leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party until her successor has been announced," the press release specifies.

On May 24, May announced that she had decided to quit as the Tory leader on June 7. Now, she has become the Acting Leader, serving as the head of government, until the process of electing a new leader of the Conservatives is completed. The process is scheduled to start on June 10 and be completed before Juky 28.

Countries
United Kingdom
