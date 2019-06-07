Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Upper house speaker calls for giving Zelensky time to define his Russia policy

World
June 07, 14:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko noted that Ukraine’s parliamentary election campaign has kicked off, influencing the steps of Zelensky and his team

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian Federation Council (upper house) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko has warned against dramatizing the situation with new Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, calling for giving him an opportunity to confirm his readiness for dialogue with Russia.

"It seems to me that the new president [of Ukraine] should be given time to sort out the situation," Matviyenko told Rossiya-1 TV channel. According to Matviyenko, before assuming his post, Zelensky should have carefully studied the Minsk agreements and made the first steps, which no one but Ukraine can do, namely to withdraw forces and order an immediate ceasefire honored by Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Then in case of the shellings carried out by the other party, Ukraine would have a moral right to say that this is the ceasefire violation, she explained, stressing that "so far we haven’t seen such decisive steps."

The upper house speaker noted that Ukraine’s parliamentary election campaign has kicked off, influencing the steps of Zelensky and his team. The new president seeks to secure a greater support of citizens, and he is trying to flirt with all Ukrainian political forces, including outcasts, in order to please everyone, she said.

"In my opinion this policy is erroneous and wrong, and it does not yield any results," Matviyenko stressed. At the same time, she asked to give Zelensky time to create his team.

"I would not dramatize the situation, I believe we should live calmly without emotions…Let’s give the new president a chance to make up his mind and define his position and show his readiness for dialogue with Russia," she said.

Russia is ready for such a dialogue with Ukraine, she also confirmed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Zelensky
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
2
Putin: Moscow, Beijing agree on building several more Russia-designed nuclear power units
3
Russian Navy to get cutting-edge frigate in 2019
4
Advanced amphibious assault ship to join Russian Navy on June 20 — source
5
Russia's top prosecutor supports ‘legitimate’ criminal case against US financier Calvey
6
Russian fighter aircraft pilots sharpening piloting skills over Black Sea
7
Russia, Belarus, Serbia to hold joint military drills on June 14-27
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT