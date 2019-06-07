Militants shell 9 settlements in Syria's Latakia province in last 24 hours

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Mlitants have shelled seven settlements in Syria in the past 24 hours, chief of the Russian Center of reconciliation for the conflicting sides Viktor Kupchishin said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, militants operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone shelled the settlements of Ruyeset Eskander, Al-Areym, Safsafa, Iqqo, Qinsibba, Nahshebba and Jubb ez-Zarur in the province of Latakia," Kupchishin said.

He also said that the Russian military call on commanders of illegal armed units to stop staging provocations and join the process of peaceful settlement.