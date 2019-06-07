Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Militants shell 9 settlements in Syria's Latakia province in last 24 hours

World
June 07, 0:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Viktor Kupchishin said the Russian military call on commanders of illegal armed units to stop staging provocations

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

Read also
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary General outlines goals for sustainable development, Syria reconciliation

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Mlitants have shelled seven settlements in Syria in the past 24 hours, chief of the Russian Center of reconciliation for the conflicting sides Viktor Kupchishin said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, militants operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone shelled the settlements of Ruyeset Eskander, Al-Areym, Safsafa, Iqqo, Qinsibba, Nahshebba and Jubb ez-Zarur in the province of Latakia," Kupchishin said.

He also said that the Russian military call on commanders of illegal armed units to stop staging provocations and join the process of peaceful settlement.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia has most advanced weapons for its security, even if New START is nixed
2
Bulgarian president calls on Russia to show more flexibility in energy pricing policies
3
Russia to feature MC-21 new medium-haul airliner at MAKS air show
4
Russia, Belarus, Serbia to hold joint military drills on June 14-27
5
FSB nabs Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Crimea’s Sevastopol
6
Russia will respond in kind if EU starts lifting sanctions — Putin
7
Putin calls on London to turn the page in relations with Moscow
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT