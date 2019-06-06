Ukraine’s Opposition Platform supports idea of lifting economic blockade off Donbass

KIEV, June 6. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life party supports the idea of lifting an economic blockade off Donbass, the party’s leader, Yuri Boiko, said on Thursday.

"We will support any solution that will give the green light to political dialogue and restoration of economic ties. The more so as it is committed to paper in the Minsk agreements. If there are concrete solutions, we will support them. The very fact of the existence of this declaration is a good sign," the party’s press service quoted him as saying.

The Contact Group on the settlement of the situation in eastern Ukraine met in Minsk on June 5, for the first time under Ukraine’s new president. OSCE chief negotiator Martin Sajdik said after the meeting that the group would look at lifting the economic blockade that Kiev had imposed on self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) at its next session.