Italy interested in cooperation with Russia in sphere of innovation technologies

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Italy is interested in cooperation with Russia in such areas as energy, transport infrastructure and innovation technologies, Italian Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Manlio Di Stefano said on Thursday.

"Since the very beginning of the history of this forum, the Italian delegation has always been represented at a very high level, if we speak about big businesses," he told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"It means that Italy sees Russia as its old traditional partner. And it is quite logical that the forum’s agenda includes an Italian-Russian panel meeting where I take part."

"The following areas of cooperation - first of all, energy and industrial equipment, agricultural industry - are of biggest interest for Italy, both within this format and at bilateral contacts," he said. "Major spheres are transport infrastructure and innovation technologies. We focus special attention on innovation technologies."

