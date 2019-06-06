Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Italy interested in cooperation with Russia in sphere of innovation technologies

World
June 06, 18:31 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Italian senoir diplomat Manlio Di Stefano said the areas of energy and industrial equipment, agricultural industry are also of interest

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Italy is interested in cooperation with Russia in such areas as energy, transport infrastructure and innovation technologies, Italian Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Manlio Di Stefano said on Thursday.

"Since the very beginning of the history of this forum, the Italian delegation has always been represented at a very high level, if we speak about big businesses," he told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"It means that Italy sees Russia as its old traditional partner. And it is quite logical that the forum’s agenda includes an Italian-Russian panel meeting where I take part."

"The following areas of cooperation - first of all, energy and industrial equipment, agricultural industry - are of biggest interest for Italy, both within this format and at bilateral contacts," he said. "Major spheres are transport infrastructure and innovation technologies. We focus special attention on innovation technologies."

The 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 6-8. The forum’s motto this year is "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda". The organizer for SPIEF-2019 is the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is a media partner, the official photo hosting agency and the operator of SPIEF’s presentation zones with support from multinational firm EY, and the Foreign Investment Advisory Council in Russia.

