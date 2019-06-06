Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Italian PM to discuss economic cooperation with Putin, says top diplomat

World
June 06, 17:18 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Minister Manlio Di Stefano said that Italian authorities planned to arrange a meeting involving members of the country’s business community during the visit

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte expects to discuss political and economic matters at his July meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Italian Foreign Minister Manlio Di Stefano said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Yes, [the meeting] will take place in Rome in early July," he said. "We hope that though it will certainly be a political meeting, economic matters will also be discussed," the Italian top diplomat added.

Di Stefano also said that Italian authorities planned to arrange a meeting involving members of the country’s business community during the visit.

Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters earlier that the Russian president planned to visit Italy in the summer. Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano said that Putin was expected to visit the country in July. The Vatican, in turn, announced that Pope Francis would receive the Russian president on July 4.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
