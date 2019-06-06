Dodon says he could dissolve Moldova’s parliament on Monday

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon has said he could dissolve the country’s parliament at the beginning of next week.

"We can form Moldova’s new government within the next few days," he said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday. "If the parliamentary majority and the government are not created until Sunday, I will have to dissolve the parliament next week, on Monday."

"I am certain that, if a new government is formed, the situation in Moldova will change dramatically within the next year or a year and a half, and many Western investors sitting here will come to Moldova, because they will be interested in doing so," the president added.

After the February 24 parliamentary elections, Moldova’s lawmakers were unable to elect the parliament's speaker and form its governing bodies. President Igor Dodon earlier said he would initiate the procedure for the dissolution of the parliament after June 10, if lawmakers failed to find common ground. Representatives of the EU, Russia and the US who visited Chisinau and met with the country’s leadership and the leaders of political parties earlier called for intensifying the process.

Three major political forces got seats in Moldova’s parliament. These are the Party of Socialists, which supports the president (35 seats), Moldova’s Democratic Party, which controls the government (30 seats), and the ACUM pro-European alliance (26 seats).