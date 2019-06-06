UN insists diplomatic immunity of its staff members should be respected

ST.PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The United Nations is calling for observing diplomatic immunity of its staff members working at missions throughout the world, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an exclusive interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We have a responsibility to ensure that our staff, who work throughout the world, sometimes in difficult situations and on difficult assignments, are protected when implementing mandates that have been entrusted to the Organization by its Member States," the UN chief said, commenting on the attack on the staff members of the UN Kosovo mission, including Russian diplomat Mikhail Krasnoshchekov.

"We continue to emphasize the immunities that staff members possess under the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the UN," Guterres stressed, noting that the procedure for addressing the immunity of staff members is clearly spelled out in the Convention.

In the morning of May 28, the special forces of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo launched a raid of the northern municipalities, and the subsequent gunfire resulted in two Serbs sustaining minor wounds. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the Kosovo police special forces had detained 28 people, including Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchekov. Later Zlatan Elek, deputy chief doctor at the Clinical Center of Kosovska Mitrovica, told TASS that the Russian national who had sustained severe head injuries was sent to Belgrade’s Military Medical Academy, a key hospital for the country’s Armed Forces.