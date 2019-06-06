Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Allies should have invited Putin to D-Day anniversary events — poll

World
June 06, 5:49 UTC+3 PARIS

As of 22:45 Moscow time, about 43,500 people took part in the vote on Le Figaro website

PARIS, June 6. /TASS/. More than 80% of respondents replied positively to a question on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin should have been invited to events marking the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings, according to a poll carried out by France’s Le Figaro newspaper.

As of 22:45 Moscow time, about 43,500 people took part in the vote on the newspaper’s website. 81% of them said Vladimir Putin should have been invited to the ceremony. Every respondent could submit his or her answer only once.

The French side’s invitation to the memorable events dedicated did not initially imply an official delegation from Moscow for these events, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The invitation did not imply by its form and contents the study of an issue of sending an official delegation from Moscow," he said.

The heads of states and governments representing 16 countries, including Germany, were invited to take part in the events due on June 6. The Soviet Union’s role in victory over Nazi Germany was particularly noted in 2014, during events marking the 70th anniversary of the Normandy operation.

