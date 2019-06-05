Kiev shows intent to adhere to Minsk agreements — LPR envoy

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Kiev has demonstrated its intent to adhere to the Minsk Agreements during the negotiations of the Contact Group for the settlement in eastern Ukraine, Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) envoy to the group Vladislav Deynego.

"There is some optimism," he said. "There are some serious expectations in several areas. We cannot say that something has already been achieved, but there is Ukraine’s intent to return to the context of the Minsk Agreements and to fulfill the obligations it had undertaken."

Deynego added that Kiev is ready to discuss another ceasefire in the region. "The most important thing is that there is an understanding that a simple ceasefire agreement will not satisfy anyone: we need real measures on implementing this agreement," he stressed.

The LPR envoy added that Ukraine is ready for dialogue on the issue of lifting Donbass’ economic blockade. "Finally, there has been a reasonable reaction from Kiev: they are ready to work on eliminating the obstacles causing this blockade," he informed.

On June 5, the first meeting of the Contact Group for the settlement in eastern Ukraine took place since the election of new Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.