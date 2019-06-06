Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

DPR expects Kiev’s official response regarding ‘all for all’ prisoner swap

World
June 06, 0:16 UTC+3 MINSK

The last large-scale exchange of detainees between Ukraine and the Donbass republics took place on December 27, 2017

Share
1 pages in this article

MINSK, June 5. /TASS/. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) expects Ukraine to provide an official statement regarding the "all for all" prisoner exchange, the DPR’s foreign ministry informed on Wednesday.

Read also
Chairman of the Political Council of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For life party Viktor Medvedchuk

Prisoner exchange in Donbass depends on Zelensky’s political will, politician says

"Today, the atmosphere during the talks of the working group on humanitarian issues has been more reasonable. This has given us the opportunity to start the discussion of practically all items on the agenda. We expect the official response of the Ukrainian side regarding the prisoner exchange in the "all identified for all identified" format, as well as the activation of efforts on honing the missing persons search mechanism," the statement published by the ministry on Telegram informs.

Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) envoy Natalia Nikonorova said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 channel earlier in the day Ukraine had promised to answer the questions standing in the way of prisoner exchange between Donbass and Kiev.

"We have managed to begin the dialogue on all items on the agenda. We expect that what has been promised already <…> to provide an answer to the questions that should unblock the prisoner exchange in accordance with the formula "all identified for all identified" will be done. And right then, when the process is unblocked, such an exchange will be possible" she said.

On June 5, the first meeting of the Contact Group for the settlement in eastern Ukraine took place since the election of new Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Earlier, a LPR (Lugansk People’s Republic) envoy spoke about the possibility of a prisoner exchange; however, he added that "it is too early to talk about dates [of the exchange] or the number of persons.".

The last large-scale exchange of detainees between Ukraine and the Donbass republics took place on December 27, 2017. Then, Kiev exchanged 233 prisoners for 73 detained Ukrainian citizens. The parties’ representative then underlined that the release of prisoners was not over and they would make every effort to continue this process in 2018. However, since then, the parties have been failing to reach new agreements on mutual release and exchange of prisoners.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, China to sign agreement on payments in national currencies, says decree
2
Trophy active protection system 'toothless’ against Russian anti-tank weapons, says source
3
Russian defense contractor unveils advanced self-propelled artillery system
4
Maduro says Venezuelan people want new parliamentary election
5
Gazprom still considering participation in projects in Iran, says top manager
6
Russia will provide assistance to Cuba as one of its main regional allies — official
7
New regiment set of S-400 air defense missile systems arrives for Russia’s Baltic Fleet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT