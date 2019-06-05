Russia, China support denuclearization talks between US, North Korea

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia and China are in favor of maintaining dialogue between North Korea and the USA on the issue of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, a joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the outcomes of their talks in Moscow informs.

According to the document, the sides plan "to support dialogue between the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea - TASS) and the USA, their mutual steps towards each other, steady development of the negotiation process between them, as well as to provide support to the DPRK and the Republic of Korea in the attempts to improve their relations and continue to aid the process of reconciliation and cooperation between them."

Moscow and Beijing noted that dialogue is the only effective way to resolve the issues of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. "The sides welcome the significant changes for the better that have taken place on the Korean Peninsula since 2018, and commend the efforts of all parties involved," the document states.