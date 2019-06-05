Chinese-Russian relations reached highest level in 70 years, president says

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and China reached the highest level in the last 70 years, Chinese President Xi Jinping said after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We all believe that as a result of development in the last 70 years Chinese-Russian relations reached an unprecedentedly high level, which opens new opportunities for us," he said.

The Chinese president highlighted that Russia is the country which he visits most often. "We established close working contacts with President Putin, as well as strong personal friendship," he noted.

Commenting on the results of the current negotiations, Xi Jinping reported that the current negotiations with the Russian leader were "fruitful" and were held in "a very sincere and friendly atmosphere."

The Chinese leader is staying in Russia on an official visit.