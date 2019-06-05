Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, China support international system of arms control agreements, says Putin

World
June 05, 19:52 UTC+3

The Russian leader thanked Xi Jinping and his delegation for productive joint work, expressing his confidence that the agreements reached in Moscow would strengthen the friendship between both nations

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing stand against the destruction of the system of international arms control agreements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the outcomes of the talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"In a mutual statement on strengthening global strategic stability in the modern age, we have stressed Russia and China’s principal stance: the destruction of the current system of agreements in the sphere of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation is unacceptable," the Russian leader noted.

Russia, China to sign agreement on payments in national currencies, says decree

According to him, Moscow and Beijing have reaffirmed their commitment to continue expanding cooperation within the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS, the G20, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and other multilateral organizations. "We will continue our efforts on aligning integration processes within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Chinese initiative on the Silk Road economic belt with the aim to establish a greater Eurasian partnership in the future," Putin added.

Putin thanked Xi Jinping and his delegation for productive joint work, expressing his confidence that the agreements reached in Moscow would strengthen the friendship between both nations and aid the prosperity of Russia and China.

Persons
Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin
Countries
China
ADVERTISEMENT