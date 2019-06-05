Russian Politics & Diplomacy
China, Russia to protect UN global system of cooperation, says Xi Jinping

World
June 05, 19:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Xi Jinping noted that currently, the international situation is prone to profound change

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. China and Russia aim to protect the global system of cooperation under the aegis of the UN in the conditions of a difficult situation in the world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on the outcomes of the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"As leading global powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and Russia will decisively protect the global system based on international law under the aegis of the UN with the cooperation of the international community. [China and Russia] will promote political regulation of tensions in hotspots, protect the multilateral trade system and make a positive contribution to the extremely difficult international situation," he said.

Xi Jinping noted that currently, the international situation is prone to profound change. "Unilateral policies, protectionism are rearing their heads, power policies and hegemonism are becoming stronger," he stressed.

The Chinese president added that Russia and China will continue to "strengthen mutual political trust, expand mutual cooperation and aid on the issues related to each other’s key interests," as well as to lead the Russian-Chinese relations to the new age "for the good of both nations and the nations of the world."

Xi Jinping is currently on a state visit to Russia.

