Russia, China condemn US’ unilateral sanctions against Iran

World
June 05, 19:17 UTC+3

The two leaders "are pleased to note that the International Atomic Energy Agency confirms in its reports that Iran continues to fulfill its obligations under the JCPOA"

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Iran must cease any further steps to limit its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, while other members of the deal must adhere to theirs, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a statement on the outcomes of their talks in Moscow.

"The sides are pleased to note that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirms in its reports that Iran continues to fulfill its obligations under the JCPOA. The sides also condemn the unilateral sanctions by the USA against the Islamic Republic of Iran," the document states. "The sides call on Iran to refrain from further steps to cease the fulfillment of its obligations under the JCPOA and call on other members of the JCPOA to fulfill their obligations."

The Russian and Chinese leaders have also stressed the importance of the JCPOA, reaffirming their commitment to sustainable and unequivocal fulfillment of all obligations under the agreement in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and Article 25 of the UN Charter.

Xi Jinping is currently in Russia on a state visit.

