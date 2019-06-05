Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, China certain peace solution of N.Korea’s issue has no alternative, says Putin

World
June 05, 18:53 UTC+3

Russia and China will push ahead with cooperation for easing tensions on the peninsula and enhancing security in the northeast of Asia in general

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow and Beijing are certain a peace settlement of the Korean Peninsula’s problem has no alternative.

"We proceed from the understanding that there can be no alternative to a peaceful, political and diplomatic solution of the region’s problems, including the nuclear one," Putin said after talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow on Wednesday.

Russia and China will push ahead with cooperation for easing tensions on the peninsula and enhancing security in the northeast of Asia in general.

"Russia and China are working for settling the crisis in Syria, pressing for stabilization in Venezuela and stay committed to the full implementation of the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action for the Iranian nuclear program," Putin added.

Persons
Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin
Countries
China
