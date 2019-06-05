Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin-Xi official meeting kicks off in the Kremlin

World
June 05, 15:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The two leaders met in the St. George Hall of the Great Kremlin Palace

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Russia has commenced with a ceremony for the official meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Putin and Xi met in the St. George Hall of the Great Kremlin Palace, as Russia’s and China’s national anthems were being played. Taking part in the ceremony were members of the delegations. The two leaders greeted each of them with a handshake.

According to formal protocols, a state visit has the highest status. The official meeting ceremony is a mandatory part of the program during any state visit.

