UN chief to meet with Putin at SPIEF

World
June 05, 10:54 UTC+3 ST.PETERSBURG

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 6-8

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

© AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

ST.PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), he said in an exclusive interview with TASS on Wednesday.

UN chief urges Russia, US to salvage INF, extend New START

"During my stay, I will meet with president Putin and other senior Russian officials," Guterres said. "I intend to discuss the crucial issues that concern us all, including sustainable development, climate change, peace and security challenges around the globe, and the fight against terrorism."

"Russia is a founding member of the United Nations as well as a permanent member of the Security Council. It’s very important that I have regular opportunities for dialogue with the country’s leadership," the UN chief said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 6-8 under a motto of "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda." The forum is organized by the Roscongress foundation. TASS is the general information partner and the official photohost agency of the event.

