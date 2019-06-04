Ukraine seeks full-fledged membership in EU and NATO, confirms president

BRUSSELS, June 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirmed on Tuesday that the country remained committed to the former leadership’s policy towards membership of NATO and the European Union.

"Ukraine’s strategic course is aimed at getting full-fledged membership in the European Union and NATO," the president said after talks in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Zelensky thanked him for "political and military support that Ukraine gets from the Alliance and some of its member countries".

"I want to give a new impetus to our participation in the Alliance," he went on to say. "Russian aggression remains a challenge for Ukraine. We hope to restore the Ukraine-NATO dialogue at the level of the heads of state, government and the defense ministries," he added.

However, he admitted that first of all Ukraine needed to carry out reforms to bring the country into compliance with NATO standards.