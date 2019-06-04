Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine seeks full-fledged membership in EU and NATO, confirms president

World
June 04, 21:19 UTC+3 BRUSSELS
Share
1 pages in this article

BRUSSELS, June 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirmed on Tuesday that the country remained committed to the former leadership’s policy towards membership of NATO and the European Union.

"Ukraine’s strategic course is aimed at getting full-fledged membership in the European Union and NATO," the president said after talks in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Zelensky thanked him for "political and military support that Ukraine gets from the Alliance and some of its member countries".

"I want to give a new impetus to our participation in the Alliance," he went on to say. "Russian aggression remains a challenge for Ukraine. We hope to restore the Ukraine-NATO dialogue at the level of the heads of state, government and the defense ministries," he added.

However, he admitted that first of all Ukraine needed to carry out reforms to bring the country into compliance with NATO standards.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
NATO
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Stoltenberg, Ukraine leader discuss Donbass, Russian passports for Donbass residents
2
Russia does not discuss with anyone its specialists’ work in Venezuela — Kremlin aide
3
Russia's tennis star Sharapova may take part in Mallorca Open
4
Xi cherishes close friendship with Putin
5
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces test-launch new interceptor missile
6
Russia to make new military surveillance satellite by yearend
7
Putin announces Russia possesses hypersonic weapons
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT