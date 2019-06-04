Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Package of 30 documents planned to be signed during Xi Jinping state visit to Russia

World
June 04, 17:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The visit will begin with talks on June 5 in Moscow and will continue on June 6-7 with the events of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. A package of about 30 documents is planned to be signed during the state visit of the President of China Xi Jinping to Russia. The visit will begin with talks on June 5 in Moscow and will continue on June 6-7 with the events of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2019).

"Following the talks, the leaders will sign a joint statement on the development of comprehensive partnership relations and strategic cooperation, entering a new era, as well as strengthening strategic stability in the modern era," Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

In addition, within the framework of the visit, it is planned to exchange approximately 30 intergovernmental and commercial documents.

The talks on June 5 will be held at the highest level in two formats - a conversation between the Russian President Vladimir Putin and the President of China Xi Jinping in private session, and then negotiations at the level of delegations with the participation of co-chairs of all five intergovernmental commissions from the Russian side, Ushakov said. These commissions are headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Anton Siluanov, Deputy Prime Ministers Yury Trutnev, Maxim Akimov, Dmitry Kozak, and Tatyana Golikova.

The Russian delegation will include the heads of a number of ministries and heads of major companies. It includes in particular, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, Head of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev, Head of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev, Head of Novatek Leonid Mikhelson, Head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, Head of VEB Igor Shuvalov, as well as Gennady Timchenko.

ADVERTISEMENT