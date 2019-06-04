Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian PM, Chinese president to discuss bilateral ties on June 6

World
June 04, 18:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Xi Jinping will begin his state visit to Russia on June 5

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a meeting in Moscow on June 6, during which they will discuss bilateral trade and economic cooperation, the press service of the Russian Cabinet reported.

"During the meeting, [the two sides] will discuss Russian-Chinese trade and economic cooperation, including interaction in the energy sector, industry, high-tech sector, agro-industrial complex, tourism, transport and other areas," the press service said.

Xi Jinping will begin his state visit to Russia on June 5 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Persons
Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin Dmitry Medvedev
Countries
China
