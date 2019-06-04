Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

No specific proposals on Putin-Trump meeting from US, says Kremlin

World
June 04, 16:47 UTC+3

Trump earlier said he planned to meet with Putin at the G20 summit in Osaka June 28-29, later, Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow'd support a proposal on such a meeting, if recieved

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Moscow did not receive any specific proposals from Washington on a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump at the upcoming G20 summit in Japan, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"No. There were no specific signals, except for those signals, which the world received from Twitter," he said answering a question on the issue.

Trump earlier said he planned to meet with the Russian leader at the G20 summit in Osaka on June 28-29. Later on, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters at a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo following negotiations in Sochi that Moscow would support a proposal on such a meeting, if it was received.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to demonstrate newest combat robot at Army-2019 defense show
2
Kremlin unable to comment on FSB requesting encryption keys from Yandex
3
Russia does not discuss with anyone its specialists’ work in Venezuela — Kremlin aide
4
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces test-launch new interceptor missile
5
Press review: What to expect from Xi’s upcoming Moscow visit and Kosovo raid angers Russia
6
Putin unveils memorial to heroic uprisings in Nazi death camps at Moscow’s Jewish Museum
7
Air Force and air defense troops to hold over 70 drills in south Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT