No specific proposals on Putin-Trump meeting from US, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Moscow did not receive any specific proposals from Washington on a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump at the upcoming G20 summit in Japan, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"No. There were no specific signals, except for those signals, which the world received from Twitter," he said answering a question on the issue.

Trump earlier said he planned to meet with the Russian leader at the G20 summit in Osaka on June 28-29. Later on, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters at a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo following negotiations in Sochi that Moscow would support a proposal on such a meeting, if it was received.