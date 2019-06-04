Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Japanese border guards rescue Russian yachtswoman near Hokkaido

World
June 04, 9:08 UTC+3

The woman was en route from Russia’s Vladivostok to Israel.

TOKYO, June 4. /TASS/. Japanese border guards have rescued a Russian woman, whose sailboat was drifting near the island of Hokkaido. The woman was en route from Russia’s Vladivostok to Israel, Japanese maritime officials informed TASS on Tuesday.

49-year-old Tatyana Ryabkova informed that she left Vladivostok alone on May 1, planning to travel to Israel via the Pacific and Indian Oceans, as well as the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea. However, in late May, the ship’s sail control system malfunctioned.

On June 2, her sailboat was noticed by a patrol aircraft of the Japanese Coast Guard. The woman has put out a distress signal, and her sailboat was towed to the nearby port of Iwanai. The Russian national aims to resume her trip after the sailboat is fixed, the local officials inform.

According to the border guards, there are enough supplies on board the sailboat. There is no threat to the rescued woman’s life.

