Head of Sudan's transitional council pledges to organize elections in next 9 months

World
June 04, 8:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On April 11, Omar al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan for 30 years, was ousted after months of popular protests against the backdrop of the economic crisis in the country

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. /TASS/. Head of the Sudanese transitional council Abdel Fattah al-Burkhan has said that he will form a transitional government to organize the next election in the next nine months.

"In the next nine months we will form a transitional government to organize the election," al-Burkhan said in a televised address to the nation.

He also pledged to investigate the Monday incident, when a protesters' camp in Khartoum was attacked, and at least 35 people were killed.

On April 11, Omar al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan for 30 years, was ousted after months of popular protests against the backdrop of the economic crisis in the country. The military took control of the government, established a transitional council, dissolved the parliament and temporarily suspended the constitution.

