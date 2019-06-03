Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia considers UN SC statement on Idlib unbalanced, says source

World
June 03, 21:29 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin reiterated commitment to the Russian-Turkish memorandum, stressing the necessity of further efforts to exterminate terrorists still seated in Idlib

UNITED NATIONS, June 3. /TASS/. Russia has blocked a United Nations Security Council statement on Idlib that was initiated by Kuwait, Germany and Belgium as unbalanced, a diplomatic source told TASS on Monday.

"Russia has blocked the United Nations Security Council statement calling on the parties to reiterate their commitment to the ceasefire agreements under the Russian-Turkish memorandum of September 17, 2018," the source said. "It was unbalanced and lacked the mention of terrorists acting in the region."

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin took part in a United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria last week. He reiterated Russia’s commitment to the Russian-Turkish memorandum and stressed the necessity of further efforts to exterminate terrorist organizations still seated in Idlib.

United Nations
Syria
