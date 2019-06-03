Russian Politics & Diplomacy
PACE Rules Committee proposes to reinstate all national delegations

World
June 03, 19:33 UTC+3 PARIS

The draft resolution however needs to be approved at PACE’s plenary session opening on June 24

PARIS, June 3. /TASS/. The Committee on Rules of Procedure of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) proposes to allow all the member nations, which, due to various reasons, are not represented by a delegation to the Assembly, present heir credential at the June session, PACE’s press service said on Monday.

"Taking into consideration the decision of the Committee of Ministers taken in Helsinki on 17 May and the exceptional context which led to it, the committee proposes a derogation from the PACE Rules of Procedure in order to be able to invite the parliaments of member States which are not represented by a delegation to the Assembly - Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Russian Federation - to present their credentials during the June 2019 part-session," it said. "It is proposed that the credentials thus transmitted be examined at the meeting immediately following their transmission."

The draft resolution however needs to be approved at PACE’s plenary session opening on June 24.

ADVERTISEMENT