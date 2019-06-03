Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Serbian president thanks Russia for denouncing incident in Kosovo

World
June 03, 18:59 UTC+3 BELGRADE

Earlier in the day, Aleksandar Vucic held talks with State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin

Share
1 pages in this article

BELGRADE, June 3. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic thanked Russia for supporting and resolutely denouncing the infiltration of the Kosovo special operations unit to the north of the autonomous province. He made this statement on Monday during negotiations with State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

"[Vucic] expressed gratitude for support and the rightful and resolute denouncement of the new penetration of ‘Kosovo special forces’ in the north of Kosovo and Metohija and the rude detention of Serbs in order to frighten the Serbian people. President Vucic was disappointed that a Russian citizen, a UN mission employee, was injured during the violent detentions by ‘Kosovo special forces,’" the presidential press service said after the meeting.

Vucic discussed with Volodin problems in the negotiation process with Pristina, noting that the Kosovars still did not perform the main condition of the Brussel agreement - the establishment of the Community of Serb Municipalities.

Volodin, for his part, welcomed Serbia's economic progress, highlighting that this success is even more great as it was reached "in extremely difficult geopolitical conditions."

Special operations troops of unrecognized Kosovo entered the north of the province on the morning of May 28. Twenty-eight people were detained, including Russian citizens and UN mission employee Mikhail Krasnoshchyokov. More than 100 people were beaten, Vecernje Novosti reported on Wednesday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
NATO demands release of Ukrainian sailors detained in Russia
2
Polish, Israeli envoys protest against unveiling of Nazi collaborator monument in Ukraine
3
NLMK suspends investment in development of US division
4
Petrov-Vodkin's 'Still life with lilac' sells at Christie's for nearly $12 mln
5
Austria’s Chancellor Bierlein and her government sworn in
6
Xi’s visit may offer new prospects for Russian-Chinese cooperation, experts say
7
Press review: What to expect from Xi’s upcoming Moscow visit and Kosovo raid angers Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT