Serbian president thanks Russia for denouncing incident in Kosovo

BELGRADE, June 3. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic thanked Russia for supporting and resolutely denouncing the infiltration of the Kosovo special operations unit to the north of the autonomous province. He made this statement on Monday during negotiations with State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

"[Vucic] expressed gratitude for support and the rightful and resolute denouncement of the new penetration of ‘Kosovo special forces’ in the north of Kosovo and Metohija and the rude detention of Serbs in order to frighten the Serbian people. President Vucic was disappointed that a Russian citizen, a UN mission employee, was injured during the violent detentions by ‘Kosovo special forces,’" the presidential press service said after the meeting.

Vucic discussed with Volodin problems in the negotiation process with Pristina, noting that the Kosovars still did not perform the main condition of the Brussel agreement - the establishment of the Community of Serb Municipalities.

Volodin, for his part, welcomed Serbia's economic progress, highlighting that this success is even more great as it was reached "in extremely difficult geopolitical conditions."

Special operations troops of unrecognized Kosovo entered the north of the province on the morning of May 28. Twenty-eight people were detained, including Russian citizens and UN mission employee Mikhail Krasnoshchyokov. More than 100 people were beaten, Vecernje Novosti reported on Wednesday.