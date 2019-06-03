Moldova wants to expand cooperation with Russia

CHISINAU, June 3. /TASS/. Moldova is interested in closer trade-and-economic cooperation with Russia, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Monday after talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister and presidential envoy for trade-and-economic cooperation with Moldova Dmitry Kozak.

"We discussed a wide range of issues of Moldovan-Russian relations, both bilateral and within multilateral formats, including within the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Eurasian Economic Union. In his context, we looked at prospects for expanding trade-and-economic ties and noted with satisfaction that trade between our countries is growing. In 2018, it reached 940 million US dollars, while in 2017 it was 826 million US dollars and 769 million US dollars a year before," Dodon wrote on his Facebook account.

He recalled that under an agreement between the two countries’ presidents Russia had abolished duties on imports of a number of Moldovan products for a period from January 1, 2019 to July 1, 2019.

Apart from that, in his words, they discussed parameters of a new contract for the supplies of Russian gas to Moldova after January 1, 2020, the political situation in Moldova after the February 24 parliamentary elections, as well as the situation around the Transnistrian settlement talks.

"Special attention at the meeting was focused on the situation in the Transnistrian settlement. We exchanged views on prospects for bringing the process to a qualiatatively new level on the basis of the policy of trust measures and respect to the principles of Moldova’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Moldovan president added.