Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moldova wants to expand cooperation with Russia

World
June 03, 18:42 UTC+3 CHISINAU

President Igor Dodon recalled that under an agreement between the two countries’ presidents Russia had abolished duties on imports of a number of Moldovan products January 1 - July 1, 2019

Share
1 pages in this article

CHISINAU, June 3. /TASS/. Moldova is interested in closer trade-and-economic cooperation with Russia, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Monday after talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister and presidential envoy for trade-and-economic cooperation with Moldova Dmitry Kozak.

"We discussed a wide range of issues of Moldovan-Russian relations, both bilateral and within multilateral formats, including within the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Eurasian Economic Union. In his context, we looked at prospects for expanding trade-and-economic ties and noted with satisfaction that trade between our countries is growing. In 2018, it reached 940 million US dollars, while in 2017 it was 826 million US dollars and 769 million US dollars a year before," Dodon wrote on his Facebook account.

He recalled that under an agreement between the two countries’ presidents Russia had abolished duties on imports of a number of Moldovan products for a period from January 1, 2019 to July 1, 2019.

Apart from that, in his words, they discussed parameters of a new contract for the supplies of Russian gas to Moldova after January 1, 2020, the political situation in Moldova after the February 24 parliamentary elections, as well as the situation around the Transnistrian settlement talks.

"Special attention at the meeting was focused on the situation in the Transnistrian settlement. We exchanged views on prospects for bringing the process to a qualiatatively new level on the basis of the policy of trust measures and respect to the principles of Moldova’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Moldovan president added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet to get three more warships by yearend
2
Moldova wants to expand cooperation with Russia
3
Press review: What to expect from Xi’s upcoming Moscow visit and Kosovo raid angers Russia
4
Caspian Flotilla missile ship arrives in Sevastopol en route for Mediterranean
5
Three Russian nuclear-powered subs surface through Arctic ice in drills
6
US squeezing Russia out of space launch services market, Roscosmos chief says
7
Indonesia expects Su-35 supplies to start by yearend
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT