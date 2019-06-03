Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin cautions against taking into account fake news on Russia-US-Israel meeting

World
June 03, 13:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Dmitry Peskov also declined to comment on the arrangements for the trilateral meeting

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has not confirmed the possibility of a deal on Syria between the United States, Israel and Russia.

The Asharq Al-Awsat daily reported on its website on Sunday the United States and Israel were going to address Russia with a proposal at the upcoming trilateral meeting in Jerusalem for a deal that might include the removal of sanctions from the Syrian authorities in exchange for Moscow’s actions crucial to containing Iranian influence in that country.

Read also

Press review: Putin sends signal on INF and Russia, US, Israel to talk Mideast security

"I want to call on everyone to be very careful about filtering fake news, which will certainly be plentiful in the information space [due to the upcoming trilateral meeting]," he told reporters.

Peskov also declined to comment on the arrangements for the trilateral meeting. "I would not put the cart before the horse now, I won't do that," he noted.

The Russian Security Council earlier reported that its Secretary Nikolai Patrushev would meet with US National Security Adviser John Bolton and head of Israel’s National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat in Jerusalem in late June.

According to Israel’s television, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had offered Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump to hold that meeting. After his visits to Washington and Moscow, Netanyahu told reporters that he was promoting an initiative aimed at facilitating the withdrawal of foreign troops, including Iranian forces, from Syria.

