Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UK Prime Minister considers Trump's visit as opportunity to strengthen partnership

World
June 03, 7:31 UTC+3 LONDON

Theresa May noted that the United Kingdom and the United States are the largest investors in each other’s economies

Share
1 pages in this article

LONDON, June 3. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Theresa May considers the state visit of US President Donald Trump, which begins on Monday, as an opportunity to strengthen the partnership between the two countries, she said in an official statement.

"This is a significant week for the special relationship and an opportunity to further strengthen our already close partnership," she said in a statement. "Our relationship has underpinned our countries’ security and prosperity for many years - and will continue to do so for generations to come," she added.

May noted that the United Kingdom and the United States are the largest investors in each other’s economies and their "strong trading relationship and close business" links create jobs, opportunities and wealth for citizens.

"Our security relationship too is deeper, broader and more advanced than with anyone else. Through joint military operations, unrivalled intelligence-sharing and our commitment to NATO, our global leadership remains at the heart of international peace and stability," she wrote, adding "So I look forward to welcoming President Trump to the UK and to building on the strong and enduring ties between our countries."

US President Donald Trump arrives on Monday with his first state visit to the United Kingdom, later he will travel to Ireland and France. During his European tour, Trump will meet with Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May, Head of the Irish Government Leo Varadkar, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron.

The trip, combined with a state visit to the United Kingdom, is timed to the 75th anniversary of the landing of the Allied forces in Normandy on June 6, 1944. The main celebrations will be held in Portsmouth and Normandy.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump calls on Russia, Iran to stop bombing Syrian province of Idlib
2
Scientists name a new reason for methane release in the Arctic
3
Georgia’s opposition calls for direct dialogue with Russia
4
Brazil to host next BRICS summit in 2019
5
Significant growth of Russia’s foreign direct investment unlikely in 2019 - report
6
Syrian military airfield in Homs comes under rocket fire - SANA
7
Indonesia expects Su-35 supplies to start by yearend
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT