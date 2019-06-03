UK Prime Minister considers Trump's visit as opportunity to strengthen partnership

LONDON, June 3. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Theresa May considers the state visit of US President Donald Trump, which begins on Monday, as an opportunity to strengthen the partnership between the two countries, she said in an official statement.

"This is a significant week for the special relationship and an opportunity to further strengthen our already close partnership," she said in a statement. "Our relationship has underpinned our countries’ security and prosperity for many years - and will continue to do so for generations to come," she added.

May noted that the United Kingdom and the United States are the largest investors in each other’s economies and their "strong trading relationship and close business" links create jobs, opportunities and wealth for citizens.

"Our security relationship too is deeper, broader and more advanced than with anyone else. Through joint military operations, unrivalled intelligence-sharing and our commitment to NATO, our global leadership remains at the heart of international peace and stability," she wrote, adding "So I look forward to welcoming President Trump to the UK and to building on the strong and enduring ties between our countries."

US President Donald Trump arrives on Monday with his first state visit to the United Kingdom, later he will travel to Ireland and France. During his European tour, Trump will meet with Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May, Head of the Irish Government Leo Varadkar, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron.

The trip, combined with a state visit to the United Kingdom, is timed to the 75th anniversary of the landing of the Allied forces in Normandy on June 6, 1944. The main celebrations will be held in Portsmouth and Normandy.