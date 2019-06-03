Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US President Trump to arrive on visit in UK, Ireland, France

World
June 03, 4:41 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

He will meet with Queen and Prime Minister of the UK, Head of the Irish Government, as well as French President

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump

© AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

WASHINGTON, June 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump arrives on Monday with his first state visit to the United Kingdom, later he will travel to Ireland and France. During his European tour, Trump will meet with Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May, Head of the Irish Government Leo Varadkar, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron.

The trip, combined with a state visit to the United Kingdom, is timed to the 75th anniversary of the landing of the Allied forces in Normandy on June 6, 1944. The main celebrations will be held in Portsmouth and Normandy itself.

Donald Trump, together with First Lady Melania, was invited by Queen Elizabeth II. According to representative of the US administration, they will attend a ceremony at Buckingham Palace, where they will be able to meet with the British monarch and other members of the royal family. On the same day, the President of the United States and the First Lady will visit Westminster Abbey, where they will lay wreaths at the grave of the Unknown Warrior located there. In the evening, dinner is scheduled with the Queen.

