TASS, June 3. Syrian military airfield T-4, located in the Homs Governorate came under rocket fire, SANA agency reported on Monday.

According to the report, the Syrian air defense forces repelled the attack.

According to a Syrian military source, the air defense weapons managed to shoot down two missiles. In the attack at least one person died, two more were injured, the source said. Sirfield infrastructure was damaged.

SANA source also claimed that the rockets were launched by Israel.