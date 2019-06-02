Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Georgia’s opposition calls for direct dialogue with Russia

World
June 02, 22:17 UTC+3 TBILISI

Tbilisi severed diplomatic relations with Moscow on September 2, 2008 after Russia had recognized Abkhazia’s and South Ossetia’s independence

Share
1 pages in this article

TBILISI, June 2. /TASS/. Georgia needs direct dialogue with Russia to resolve problems related to Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Nino Burdzhanadze, former speaker of Georgia’s parliament who now leads the opposition party United Georgia - Democratic Movement, said on Sunday.

"Problems cannot be resolved only through direct dialogue with the Abkhazians and South Ossetians, despite the fact that we have always been stressing the necessity of such dialogue. Solution to this problem can be found only when direct dialogue with the Abkhazians and South Ossetians is supplemented by direct dialogue with Moscow. So, please get over your fears and admit that these problems would never get out of the dead end without direct dialogue with Russia," Interpressnews, a Georgian news agency, quoted her as saying.

Tbilisi severed diplomatic relations with Moscow on September 2, 2008 after Russia had recognized Abkhazia’s and South Ossetia’s independence. The Georgian foreign ministry said back then it would maintain only consular relations with Russia. A section of Russian interests employing Russian diplomats has been operating at the Swiss embassy in Tbilisi since March 2009, and a similar Georgian section has been operating under the Swiss embassy in Moscow.

In November 2012, Georgia’s then Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili established an office of prime minister’s special envoy for relations with Russia and appointed diplomat Zurab Abarshidze, Georgia’s former ambassador to Russia in 2000-2004, to that post. On December 14, 2012, Abashidze’s first meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin took place in a Geneva suburb. It resumed direct dialogue between the two countries officials suspended after the 2008 developments. The latest such meeting was held in February 2019.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Putin sends signal on INF and Russia, US, Israel to talk Mideast security
2
Syria’s air defenses hit enemy’s air targets near Damascus - SANA
3
Loss of gas transit, ban on oil export from Russia to spell trouble for Ukraine — official
4
Netherlands took note of Malaysian PM’s statement on MH17 crash, media report
5
White house tight-lipped on S-400 working group rumors
6
Japan gives up plans to sign agreement on peace treaty with Russia in June - paper
7
Elton John criticizes Russian distributor’s decision to cut scenes from Rocketman
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT