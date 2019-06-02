Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Indonesia expects Su-35 supplies to start by yearend

World
June 02, 16:42 UTC+3 SINGAPORE

Earlier the republic’s Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu told that Jakarta "would not cancel the contract on jet supplies despite the US sanctions against Russia

Su-35 Fighter

Su-35 Fighter

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

SINGAPORE, June 2. /TASS/. Indonesia expects the supplies of Russian Su-35 fighter jets to start by the end of 2019, the republic’s Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu told TASS on Sunday.

"I think that the issue will be solved this year," he said.

According to the minister, "certain challenges (in finalizing the contract) are due to the fact that three departments of the republic are involved in the process." "The Defense Ministry has signed all documents, whereas the Trade Ministry and Finance Ministry are still in the process of approval," which is connected with the fact that "there will be different forms of payment," he explained, adding that though discussions are still underway "fundamentally the issue has been solved."

Earlier the minister told TASS that Jakarta "would not cancel the contract on jet supplies despite the US sanctions against Russia." The signing of the contract with Indonesia to supply 11 Su-35 fighter jets was announced at the beginning of last year.

Indonesia became the second country after China to buy Su-35 aircraft from Russia. The Su-35S generation 4++ supersonic fighter jet performed its debut flight on February 19, 2008. The fighter jet is a derivative of the Su-27 plane. The Su-35S weighs 19 tonnes, has a service ceiling of 20,000 meters, can develop a maximum speed of 2,500 km/h and has a crew of one pilot. The fighter jet’s armament includes a 30mm aircraft gun, up to 8 tonnes of the weapon payload (missiles and bombs of various types) on 12 underwing hardpoints.

