Dodon recommends party leaders should hold meetings with Russian, EU and US envoys

CHISINAU, June 2. /TASS/. Moldova’s President Igor Dodon recommended that the leaders of parliamentary parties should hold meetings with representatives for Russia, the EU and the US coming to Chisinau, he told TASS on Saturday, commenting on the upcoming visits: Deputy Prime Minister and Russian Special Presidential Representative for the Development of Trade and Economic Relations with Moldova Dmitry Kozak, European Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn and representative for the US Department of State Bradley Freden are going to visit Moldova the next week.

"We welcome the interest of our external partners in the situation in Moldova. I am going to hold meetings with our guests from Russia, the EU and the US on Monday. In light of the discussions that started in the media I called on the leaders of the parties that entered the parliament to meet with them as well, regardless of their ideological preferences. Our country has friends both in the West and the East. And experienced politicians should be wise and meet with them. I know that the Party of Socialists [of the Republic of Moldova] that supports the president made this particular decision: to hold meetings with all guests," the president said.

The envoys from Russia, the US and the EU are expected to meet with the president and the government, as well as talk to the leaders of major political parties. These meetings will be held within 10 days when a parliamentary majority may be formed and a new government in a new parliament may be approved. However, Deputy Prime-Minister for European Integration of the Republic of Moldova Iurie Leanca called on the leaders of pro-European parties not to meet with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Kozak in order to prevent the strengthening of Moscow’s influence.