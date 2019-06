TASS, June 2. Syria’s air defenses have destroyed the enemy’s air targets on the southern outskirts of Damascus on Sunday. The news agency SANA reported that explosions can be heard in this area.

According to the agency, the air defenses successfully repelled the enemy targets coming out of the Golan Heights at 2:22.

The TV channel Al Arabiya reported, citing the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, that the attack was carried out against Hezbollah’s base and arms depots.