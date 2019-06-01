Trump to formally announce plans for second presidential term on June 18

WASHINGTON, June 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would formally announce his plans to run for the second presidential term on June 18 in Orlando, Florida.

"I will be announcing my Second Term Presidential Run with First Lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence on June 18th in Orlando, Florida," he said, adding that tickets to the event will be on sale.

The 2020 Republican National Convention, during which party delegates will choose the nominees for US President and Vice President in the 2020 US presidential election, will be held from August 24 to 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina. A similar event of the Democratic Party is scheduled to be held on July 13-16, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The 59th US presidential election will be held on November 3, 2020.