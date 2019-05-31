Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Cuban vice president arrives in Moscow

World
May 31, 21:08 UTC+3 HAVANA

Ricardo Cabrisas plans to meet with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov and heads of several Russian ministries

HAVANA, May 31. /TASS/. Cuban Council of Ministers Vice President Ricardo Cabrisas has arrived in Moscow on a working visit. During the visit, he plans to meet with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov and heads of several Russian ministries, the Prensa Latina news agency informed on Friday.

Cabrisas will meet with Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich and Russian Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev, the agency reports. The Cuban official also plans to discuss cooperation in the sphere of energy.

Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held talks with his Cuban colleague Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, who came to Moscow on a working visit. The ministers discussed political dialogue between the two countries, as well as expanding economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian ties. They also touched upon the implementation of existing large-scale projects between Russia and Cuba. On the outcomes of the talks, the sides signed a plan of consultations for the years 2020-2022, which, according to Lavrov, will set the tone for future contacts between the Russian and Cuban foreign ministries.

The main issue on the agenda was the current situation in Latin America in the light of Washington’s attempts to reinvent the Monroe Doctrine and exert its influence over the region.

