Trump to visit Europe knowing US remains in charge, says expert

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is going on an official visit to several European countries knowing that EU countries continue to follow the US’ lead, Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at Russia’s Higher School of Economics Dmitry Suslov said during a roundtable discussion on Friday.

"The US fully understands that Europeans have no way out, they will put up with anything. The European states, the European companies will put up with anything, because they still depend of the US dollar. They still depend on the US domestic market to a much greater extent than on the Iranian domestic market," the political expert stressed, commenting on the EU’s stance concerning the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear deal.

"This is why there is no autonomy. This is why Trump will continue to behave as if he owns Europe, he will once again tell them what to do," the expert added. "The EU is unable to form a real common defense policy, which would stay independent from NATO and the USA. Europeans are not ready for it, neither politically nor psychologically," he said.

Suslov added that the EU’s main fear is not the "arrogant, tough, self-centered policy of the USA, but the US' exit from Europe, the possibility that the US will leave Europe to fend for itself."

Next week, Trump is set to visit the UK, Ireland and France. The trip will take place from June 3 until June 6.