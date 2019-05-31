Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian national Valovaya will make great contribution to UN’s work in Geneva - diplomat

World
May 31, 17:56 UTC+3 UN

Tatiana Valovaya was earlier appointed Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva

UN, May 31. /TASS/. Russian national Tatiana Valovaya, earlier appointed Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva, will make a great contribution to the work of the UN, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told reporters on Friday.

"We are pleased to have received the decision of the [UN] Secretary General [Antonio Guterres]. Decisions of this kind are prepared in advance during the talks with corresponding states," the senior diplomat informed.

Tatiana Valovaya of Russia appointed Director-General of the United Nations Geneva Office

He noted that Valovaya, a representative of Russia, "will be a very valuable employee and will make a significant contribution to the work of the UN bodies and missions in Geneva."

Vershinin added that Vershinina is a trained diplomat who "has done a lot in various spheres".

Tatiana Valovaya will succeed Denmark’s Michael Moller. Before her appointment, she filled the position of Minister in Charge of Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

