No signs that Ukraine changed its approach to relations with CIS — official

World
May 31, 3:03 UTC+3

First deputy head of the Russian government office Sergey Prikhodko said that "it is too early to say what course of action regarding the CIS the new Ukrainian authorities will take"

© Yegor Aleyev/TASS

ASHGABAT, May 31. /TASS/. There are no signs that the Ukrainian authorities have changed their approach to relations with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), first deputy head of the Russian government office Sergey Prikhodko said ahead of the session of the CIS Council of the Heads of States in Ashgabat.

"We haven't yet received any signals that point to the possibility that the Ukrainian government changed its former approaches," Prikhodko said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

CIS countries to coordinate information security approaches, says Lavrov

"It is too early to say what course of action regarding the CIS the new Ukrainian authorities will take," he added noting that Russia does not see any obstacles for Kiev's comprehensive participation in multilateral cooperation in the CIS framework.

"On the contrary, we are convinced that there are many concrete benefits from that, first of all for Ukrainian citizens," Prikhodko concluded.

"The agenda for the session of the CIS Council of the Heads of States does not include the issue of Ukraine's withdrawal from CIS agreements," he noted.

Prikhodko reminded that Ukraine has been gradually decreasing its participation in the CIS since 2014. "The Ukrainian side does not take part in sessions of executive bodies, does not sign final documents, does not make financial contributions to the CIS budget. Kiev has recalled its representatives from quota positions in the CIS Executive Committee and closed its office at the CIS headquarters in Minsk," Prikhodko explained.

In April 2019, Ukraine unilaterally withdrew from the agreements on cooperation in the sphere of standardizing weapons and military equipment (from 9 November 1992) and on ensuring secrecy of sensitive information about technologies developed in USSR (from 4 June 1999). Kiev also withdrew from the agreement on creating a common statistical database of the Economic Union (from 10 February 1995). Ukraine said that those documents "have become obsolete and are no longer used." "According to available information, the Ukrainian government intends to withdraw from three more CIS agreements," Prikhodko said.

