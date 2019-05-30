Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Tatiana Valovaya of Russia appointed Director-General of the United Nations Geneva Office

World
May 30, 21:25 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

She will succeed Michael M·ller of Denmark

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TAS

UNITED NATIONS, May 30. /TASS/. Russian national Tatiana Valovaya has been appointed Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq told a briefing on Thursday.

"United Nations Secretary-General Ant·nio Guterres announced today the appointment of Tatiana Valovaya of the Russian Federation as Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva," he said.

She will succeed Michael M·ller of Denmark.

"Ms. Valovaya brings to the position over 35 years of extensive experience in journalism, diplomacy and government service. She is currently Member of the Board and Minister in charge of integration and macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission, the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), which is responsible for implementing decisions, upholding the EEU treaties and managing the day-to-day business of the Union," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
United Nations
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
ISS faces mounting threat of being struck by Indian satellite junk
2
Pentagon bans use of Russia’s space launch services as of 2023
3
Russia to demonstrate Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet at MAKS air show
4
Tatiana Valovaya of Russia appointed Director-General of the United Nations Geneva Office
5
Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to get advanced anti-ship missile
6
US seeks to remove obstacles to its total military supremacy, says Lavrov
7
Russia developing most advanced long-range radar aircraft, says chief designer
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT