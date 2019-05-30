Tatiana Valovaya of Russia appointed Director-General of the United Nations Geneva Office

UNITED NATIONS, May 30. /TASS/. Russian national Tatiana Valovaya has been appointed Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq told a briefing on Thursday.

"United Nations Secretary-General Ant·nio Guterres announced today the appointment of Tatiana Valovaya of the Russian Federation as Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva," he said.

She will succeed Michael M·ller of Denmark.

"Ms. Valovaya brings to the position over 35 years of extensive experience in journalism, diplomacy and government service. She is currently Member of the Board and Minister in charge of integration and macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission, the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), which is responsible for implementing decisions, upholding the EEU treaties and managing the day-to-day business of the Union," he said.