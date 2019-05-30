Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Transnistrian authorities will request Russia to ease citizenship rules

World
May 30, 20:14 UTC+3 CHISINAU

Transnistrian leader Vadim Kransoselsky commentrd on his upcoming meeting with Russian Presidential Envoy for Trade and Economic Ties with Moldova Dmitry Kozak, scheduled to take place next week

CHISINAU, May 30. /TASS/. The authorities of the self-proclaimed Republic of Transnistria will request Moscow to ease Russian citizenship rules for the region’s residents, Transnistrian President Vadim Kransoselsky said, commenting on his upcoming meeting with Russian Presidential Envoy for Trade and Economic Ties with Moldova Dmitry Kozak, scheduled to take place next week.

"According to the president, he intends to bring up the possibility for Transnistria’s residents to obtain Russian passports under a fast-track procedure and use the maternal capital. Transnistria suggests that Russian citizens living here use these funds for housing and educational purposes," the Novosti Pridnestrovya (or Transnistria News) news outlet said, citing Krasnoselsky.

The presidents of Moldova and Russia agreed that Kozak would visit Moldova at a meeting they held on the sidelines of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Kazakhstan’s capital of Nur-Sultan. Moldovan President Igor Dodon participated in the event as president of a Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) observer country.

Countries
Transnistria
