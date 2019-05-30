Modi sworn in for second term as India’s prime minister

NEW DELHI, May 30. /TASS/. Narendra Modi has taken the oath of office for another five-year term as India’s prime minister. He was sworn in by the country’s President Ram Nath Kovind.

The ceremony, which took place at the Rashtrapati-Bhavan (presidential palace) in New Delhi, involved more than 6,000 guests, including the leaders of several countries, ambassadors, diplomatic workers, members of India’s ruling party, prominent businessmen and Bollywood stars.

As a result of the 2019 general election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Modi won 303 seats in the lower house of India’s parliament. Modi became prime minister for the first time after his party had won the 2014 election.

The 2019 general election was held in seven phases from 11 April to May 19. The final results of the vote were announced on May 23.

On May 25, President Kovind appointed Modi as prime minister.