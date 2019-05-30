Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Modi sworn in for second term as India’s prime minister

World
May 30, 18:07 UTC+3 NEW DELHI

The ceremony involved more than 6,000 guests, including the leaders of several countries, ambassadors, diplomatic workers, members of India’s ruling party, prominent businessmen and Bollywood stars

Share
1 pages in this article

NEW DELHI, May 30. /TASS/. Narendra Modi has taken the oath of office for another five-year term as India’s prime minister. He was sworn in by the country’s President Ram Nath Kovind.

The ceremony, which took place at the Rashtrapati-Bhavan (presidential palace) in New Delhi, involved more than 6,000 guests, including the leaders of several countries, ambassadors, diplomatic workers, members of India’s ruling party, prominent businessmen and Bollywood stars.

As a result of the 2019 general election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Modi won 303 seats in the lower house of India’s parliament. Modi became prime minister for the first time after his party had won the 2014 election.

The 2019 general election was held in seven phases from 11 April to May 19. The final results of the vote were announced on May 23.

On May 25, President Kovind appointed Modi as prime minister.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
ISS faces mounting threat of being struck by Indian satellite junk
2
US seeks to remove obstacles to its total military supremacy, says Lavrov
3
Russia developing most advanced long-range radar aircraft, says chief designer
4
Beijing, Moscow to sign around 30 deals during Xi's Russia tour, says Chinese diplomat
5
Foreign Ministry slams US claims on Russia’s nuclear tests as provocation
6
Verkhovna Rada refuses to dismiss Ukraine’s government
7
Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to get advanced anti-ship missile
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT