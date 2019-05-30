Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Pentagon bans use of Russia’s space launch services as of 2023

World
May 30, 17:19 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The daily journal of the US Government says that Russia was added to the relevant list of foreign countries that also includes China, North Korea, Iran, Sudan and Syria

© Sergei Savostianov/TASS

WASHINGTON, May 30. /TASS/. US Department of Defense has included Russia in the list of countries whose services cannot be used after December 31, 2022 in carrying out space launches. A notification to this effect was uploaded by the Pentagon’s Federal Acquisition Regulation System to the website of the Federal Register - the daily journal of the US Government.

It says that Russia was added to the list of foreign countries that also includes China, North Korea, Iran, Sudan and Syria, whose services cannot be used in putting commercial satellites in space after December 31, 2022.

