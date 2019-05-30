Participants in intra-Afghan talks fail to make ceasefire agreement

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Participants in the intra-Afghan talks in Moscow failed to make a ceasefire agreement, former Governor of Afghanistan’s Balkh Province Atta Mohammad Noor told reporters on Thursday.

"There is only a statement saying that the ceasefire talks will continue," he said in response to a TASS question.

The intra-Afghan talks involving a delegation of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) took place in Moscow on May 28-30 and resulted in the adoption of a joint statement.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani earlier called on the Taliban to accept a peace initiative put forward at the Loya Jirga, or grand assembly of elders, in March.