Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against Russia, says Taliban spokesman

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. A delegation of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) confirmed at a meeting with Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov that Afghanistan’s soil would not be used against Russia and other neighboring countries, Spokesman for the Taliban’s Qatar office Mohammad Sohail Shaheen told reporters on Thursday following intra-Afghan talks in Moscow.

"It was a very good meeting with Kabulov about relations between Afghanistan and Russia. We assured Kabulov that the soil of Afghanistan would not be used against Russia and other neighboring countries of Afghanistan," he said in response to a TASS question.

Kabulov told TASS on Wednesday that his meeting with the Taliban delegation had been focused on ways to step up the national reconciliation process in Afghanistan.