Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Second detained staff member of UN mission in Kosovo released

World
May 30, 9:58 UTC+3

Dimovic has been sent to a hospital to undergo medical procedures

Share
1 pages in this article

BELGRADE, May 30. /TASS/. Serbian staff member of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) Dejan Dimovic, detained along with a Russian diplomat, has been released, the mission told the Serbian state news agency Tanjug on Thursday.

Read also

Press review: Kosovo police raid foments tensions and Moscow hosts Taliban for peace talks

Dimovic has been sent to a hospital to undergo medical procedures.

The Free Europe radio station reported that the detained man was a Kosovo Serb working as an assistant at the UN mission in Kosovo and Metohija.

According to Kontakt Plus radio, six Kosovo Serbs have been freed as the judge found no grounds for their arrest. RTK TV channel reported that the detained persons had facial injuries. They denied charges of having put up resistance to police and hindering a police operation.

In the morning of May 28, special forces of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo launched a raid of the northern municipalities, and the subsequent gunfire resulted in two Serbs sustaining minor wounds. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told MPs that the Kosovo police special forces had put 28 people into custody, including Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, an employee of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK). The Russian diplomat was released on the same day and taken to a hospital in Kosovska Mitrovica. More than 100 people were beaten during the police raid, Serbia’s Vecherne Novosti newspaper reported.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
China, Russia to sign around 30 documents during Xi's visit to Moscow — Chinese diplomat
2
Russia cautions Iran against withdrawing from Non-Proliferation Treaty — diplomat
3
Hungary receives clean oil through Druzhba
4
Ensuring Russia’s security upon entry for over a century: Border Guard Service turns 101
5
Overwhelming majority of Crimeans would again vote to reunite with Russia, says poll
6
Second detained staff member of UN mission in Kosovo released
7
Hungary, Russia may sign agreement on additional gas supplies at SPIEF — foreign minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT