Second detained staff member of UN mission in Kosovo released

BELGRADE, May 30. /TASS/. Serbian staff member of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) Dejan Dimovic, detained along with a Russian diplomat, has been released, the mission told the Serbian state news agency Tanjug on Thursday.

Dimovic has been sent to a hospital to undergo medical procedures.

The Free Europe radio station reported that the detained man was a Kosovo Serb working as an assistant at the UN mission in Kosovo and Metohija.

According to Kontakt Plus radio, six Kosovo Serbs have been freed as the judge found no grounds for their arrest. RTK TV channel reported that the detained persons had facial injuries. They denied charges of having put up resistance to police and hindering a police operation.

In the morning of May 28, special forces of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo launched a raid of the northern municipalities, and the subsequent gunfire resulted in two Serbs sustaining minor wounds. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told MPs that the Kosovo police special forces had put 28 people into custody, including Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, an employee of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK). The Russian diplomat was released on the same day and taken to a hospital in Kosovska Mitrovica. More than 100 people were beaten during the police raid, Serbia’s Vecherne Novosti newspaper reported.