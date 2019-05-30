Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

International community knows that Russia adheres to CTBT — ambassador

World
May 30, 7:22 UTC+3

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov reminded that Moscow has ratified the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty a long time ago

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

WASHINGTON, May 30. /TASS/. The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) Organization and the international community know very well that Russia is strictly adhering to the agreement, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told TASS on Wednesday.

Read also
Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov

Russia observing moratorium on nuclear tests — Russian diplomat

"The international community, including the CTBT Organization, knows very well that Russia strictly adheres to the agreement. By the way, we have ratified the Treaty a long time ago, while the US have refused to do this for many years," Antonov said, commenting on the remarks by director of the US Defense Intelligence Agency Lt. Gen. Robert P. Ashley.

Ashley said that "the United States believes that Russia probably is not adhering to its nuclear testing moratorium in a manner consistent with the 'zero-yield' standard" outlined in the CTBT.

"We categorically refute these accusations," the diplomat stressed adding that the method the US used to convey their concerns is suprising. "They did not put this forward at consultations but instead did it through the media," Antonov said. He added that it looks like "a well-planned, orchestrated attack not only at Russia, but also at the arms control regime as a whole, at the architecture of strategic stability."

Moratorium on nuclear tests has been enforced in Russia for almost 30 years. The last nuclear test was conducted at a training range at the Novaya Zemlya island in October 1990.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
China, Russia to sign around 30 documents during Xi's visit to Moscow — Chinese diplomat
2
Russian plant ready for mass production of Su-57 fighter jets
3
Maduro says Venezuelan authorities were in secret talks with opposition
4
International community knows that Russia adheres to CTBT — ambassador
5
Russia cautions Iran against withdrawing from Non-Proliferation Treaty — diplomat
6
Butina pleads guilty, agrees to cooperate with investigation
7
Russia to demonstrate Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet at MAKS air show
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT